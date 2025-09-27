Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 5 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, has delivered unforgettable performances across genres. On his birthday, here are 5 films you simply can't miss

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43. Here's a list of his 5 best films you must watch.

Ranbir shines as Bunny, a restless dreamer torn between wanderlust and relationships. The film celebrates love, friendship, and growing up, making it a millennial cult classic that remains widely loved.

A transformative biopic of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir disappears into the role with uncanny resemblance. From the actor's highs to lows, addictions to redemption, his performance is a masterclass in versatility.

As Sid, a carefree college boy who stumbles into adulthood, Ranbir perfectly reflects the confusion of young urban India. The film beautifully explores his journey of responsibility, self-discovery, and love.

In this sweet yet poignant tale, Ranbir plays Barfi, a deaf and mute man whose charm and innocence light up the screen. His chemistry with Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz adds depth to this moving love story.

Ranbir's electrifying role as Janardhan“Jordan” Jakhar captures the agony of love and the madness of fame. His transformation from a naive dreamer to a heartbroken rock sensation makes this film unforgettable.