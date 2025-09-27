Gold Price RISES During Festive Season: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices have risen again over the weekend, with a noticeable spike during Devi Paksha. After several days of continuous increases, gold prices are on fire this festive season. How much is gold selling for today?

Gold Price

Gold prices jumped over the weekend, especially during Devi Paksha. Today in Kolkata: 18 Carat gold is ₹8661/gram, up by ₹45. 10 grams are ₹86610, a ₹450 increase.

22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹10,585 (up ₹55); 10 grams are ₹105,850 (up ₹550). 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹11,548 (up ₹60); 10 grams are ₹115,480 (up ₹600).

In Chennai today: 22 Carat is ₹105,850/10g (up ₹550); 24 Carat is ₹115,480/10g (up ₹600). In Patna: 22 Carat is ₹105,900/10g; 24 Carat is ₹115,530/10g.

In Hyderabad today: 22 Carat is ₹105,850/10g (up ₹550); 24 Carat is ₹115,480/10g (up ₹600). In Jaipur: 22 Carat is ₹106,000/10g; 24 Carat is ₹115,630/10g.

In Mumbai today: 22 Carat is ₹105,850/10g (up ₹550); 24 Carat is ₹115,480/10g (up ₹600). In Delhi: 22 Carat is ₹106,000/10g; 24 Carat is ₹115,630/10g.