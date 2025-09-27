'I Love Mohammad' Protest: UP Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan Detained Over Violence In Bareilly After Friday Prayers

MENAFN - Live Mint) A local cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Tauqeer Raza Khan, was reportedly detained by police in Saturday. Tauqeer Raza Khan had earlier called for a protest on Friday supporting the 'I love Mohammad' campaign.

His detention came a day after a violent clash erupted between demonstrators and police after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

“Tauqeer Raza has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway. The situation is peaceful and under control,” Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya told the media.

What led to 'I love Mohammad' protests?

The controversy dates back to September 9, when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 persons for allegedly installing boards with 'I Love Mohammad' written on them during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4.

Some Hindu groups objected to it, calling it "deviation from tradition" and a "deliberate provocation".

“Members of the Muslim community had installed these boards last week and erected a tent on a public road, close to a gate from where the Ram Navami procession usually passes,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Tripathi was quoted by PTI as saying earlier in Septemner.

The controversy soon spread to several Uttar Pradesh districts and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, sparking protests and police crackdowns.

The row also drew the attention of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who asserted that saying "I Love Mohammad" was not a crime.

What caused violence in Bareilly?

An announcement postponing a proposed demonstration in support of the "I Love Mohammad" campaign by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan led to a clash between a large crowd and police outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah in Bareilly on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Police said a large crowd carrying "I Love Mohammad" posters gathered outside the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both in the Kotwali area and located a short distance from each other, after the Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it.

Over two dozen people were detained following the clash, which saw stone-pelting and vandalism.

Raza released a video statement

Police sources told PTI, Raza released a video statement on Friday night, challenging the official narrative of the clashes and claiming that he was prevented from addressing his followers and put under house arrest.

In the video, Raza could be seen congratulating the demonstrators injured in Friday's clashes. "I compliment all those youths who took part in this programme. Those who were injured are also worthy of congratulations,” he said.

Raza also expressed regret over his“inability” to submit a memorandum to the president of India through District Magistrate Avinash Singh after the Friday prayers, flagging what he termed“continuous attacks on Muslims” and seeking legal intervention in the matter.

Claiming that his efforts were deliberately thwarted, Raza said,“I appeal to everyone to peacefully go to their homes. As has happened every time, I was placed under house arrest.”

He also alleged that false information was circulated under his name.

“A fake letterhead carrying my name was used, and a false statement was published,” he claimed.

“The DM and SSP arrived at his location just as he was about to leave for the Friday prayers, called for more force, and placed him under house arrest,” Raza claimed.

Raza under house arrest: 'No one will remain silent'

Raza also warned that attempts to suppress religious sentiments would backfire.

“The more police try to suppress this issue, the more it will come to the fore. If attempts are made to stop religious matters, no one will remain silent.

“Had I gone for the Friday prayers, nothing like this would have happened. Lathis were deliberately used on Muslims, against whom false accusations have been levelled,” he claimed.

“I am currently under house arrest. I would be happy if I were arrested. Just like [gangster] Atiq Ahmad was shot, shoot me as well. The government is responsible for 140 crore people. Intolerance towards one group is unacceptable.”

“This time, there was no Hindu-Muslim conflict; police committed atrocities against Muslims,” he claimed.

'Planned conspiracy'

Khan's narrative came after DM Singh and DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni said the violence was the result of a planned conspiracy , calling it an attempt to disrupt peace despite the imposition of Section 163 of BNSS in the state, which prohibits unauthorised assemblies.

"A few days ago, an organisation proposed holding a march on Friday and submitting a memorandum in support of a protest. We informed them that written permission would be needed for any such programme, as Section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) is in effect throughout the district,” DM Singh said on Friday

Despite this, some people took to the streets after the Friday prayers and tried to disrupt peace, he said.