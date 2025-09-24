Swiss Senate Backs Foreign Investment Controls
After the House of Representatives, the Senate adopted the government bill to this effect on Wednesday by 27 votes to 11, against the advice of its committee.
The project aims to introduce a review of purchases by foreign state investors of Swiss companies operating in a critical sector. Examples include military equipment, electricity production and hospitals. Eighty percent of EU and OECD countries already have such a system.
Reluctantly, the Federal Council had to draw up a draft at parliament's request. The House of Representatives went further than the government, but the Senate has rejected these amendments. For example, it does not want to impose this control on both state-owned and private foreign companies.
The dossier will now go back to the House of Representatives.More More Swiss parliament intent on forcing foreign investment controls
This content was published on Mar 18, 2025 The Swiss Senate wants to impose stricter controls on takeovers of Swiss companies by foreign investors.Read more: Swiss parliament intent on forcing foreign investment control
