You're Invited To Expo Boquete In Panama

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of culture, innovation, and community at Expo Boquete, happening September 26–28 at the Boquete Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day - and best of all, admission is free!

Here's just a glimpse of what awaits you:

. Fashion shows and a pet show

. Free pet vaccination and deworming

. Over 60 conferences covering tourism, wellness, education, gastronomy, business, AI, and more

. Unique tasting experiences of wine, rum, tea, and coffee

. More than 20 live shows, including a play by the Boquete Community Players (BCP)

. Business talks on finance, law, and entrepreneurship, plus a networking event with key leaders from Chiriquí

. A Tourism Hall with 3D mapping, showcasing the region's best destinations

. A classic car exhibition on Sunday from 9:00 a.m.

. A vibrant auto fair

. ...and so much more!

This is your chance to connect, learn, enjoy, and celebrate everything Boquete has to offer. Bring your family, friends, and even your pets, and be part of this incredible community event.

Mark your calendars and don't miss Expo Boquete 2025 - Free for Everyone!