Lokah Chapter 2 Announced, Teaser Features Tovino Thomas And Dulquer Salmaan (WATCH)

Kochi: Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra brought a striking new visual experience to Malayalam cinema. Rooted in the legend of Kalyankattu Neeli, director Dominic Arun's universe is now set to expand further. Dulquer Salmaan, who is also producing, has officially announced Lokah 2, a sequel fans have been eagerly awaiting. The recently released announcement teaser has already set social media abuzz.

Lokah Chapter 2 on Tovino's Character

The conclusion of Chandra hinted that the story would next follow Chaathan-and the teaser confirms it. Tovino Thomas takes on the role of Chaathan. Interestingly, in Chandra, his character was called Michael; the sequel explores the tale of Michael's elder brother. The teaser also suggests that Dulquer Salmaan's character, Charlie-an Odiyan-will appear in the new film. Speculation is high about a potential Chaathan vs. Chaathan clash, with Tovino possibly playing a double role, as well as a fiery showdown between Tovino and Dulquer. The third installment in the Lokah series is expected to focus more deeply on the Odiyan.

Fans have embraced the playful yet powerful teaser with enthusiasm. Social media reactions include:“Finally, Malayalam cinema is giving the world its own universe,”“I won't call this a fire on release day-it's already burning bright,” and“Neeli, step aside... the real giants are about to fight.” Meanwhile, a Sacnilk report reveals that Lokah has already grossed ₹282.5 crore to date.