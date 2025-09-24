Swiss Health Premiums To Rise By 4.4% On Average

Français fr Les primes maladie augmenteront de 4,4% en moyenne Original Read more: Les primes maladie augmenteront de 4,4% en moyenn

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss citizens can expect health insurance premiums to rise by an average of 4.4% in 2026. Next year, the average monthly premium will rise to CHF393.30, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said. This content was published on September 24, 2025 - 08:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Premiums for adults will rise by CHF18.50 (+4.1%) to CHF465.30, those for young adults by CHF13.30 (+4.2%) to CHF326.30, and those for children by CHF5.70 (+4.9%) to CHF122.50.

With a 7.1% rise in the average premium, Ticino is by far the worst affected canton in Switzerland. Valais recorded an increase of 5.9%. The increase will be 5.3% in Jura and 4.9% in Vaud. Berne (+3.9%), Fribourg (+3.4%) and Geneva (+3.0%) fare better than the rest of Switzerland.

+ Swiss Abroad health insurance: the options

For their part, policyholders in Zug can smile: their canton will be able to count on a spectacular 14.7% reduction in the average premium for an adult.

Rising health costs

According to the FOPH, the increase in health insurance premiums is a direct consequence of rising healthcare costs. In each canton, premiums must cover the expected costs for each insured person. At the end of June, costs had risen by 4.6% compared with 2024.

There are several reasons for this rise in healthcare costs. The FOPH cites, for example, longer life expectancy and medical progress, which is resulting in new possibilities and treatments for medicines that are certainly innovative but expensive.

There has also been an increase in per capita demand for medical services. Charges for services are also rising, both in the outpatient and inpatient sectors.

The FOPH recognises that health insurance premiums are a financial burden for many people. All the players involved must therefore continue their ongoing efforts to keep rising costs under control, the FOPH notes.

More More Swiss Politics How to fix Switzerland's costly healthcare system

This content was published on Jun 9, 2024 The Swiss healthcare system needs to be fixed but politicians can't agree on how to do it. What could be some solutions?

Read more: How to fix Switzerland's costly healthcare syste

Translated from French by DeepL/mga