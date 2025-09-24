Swiss Health Premiums To Rise By 4.4% On Average
Premiums for adults will rise by CHF18.50 (+4.1%) to CHF465.30, those for young adults by CHF13.30 (+4.2%) to CHF326.30, and those for children by CHF5.70 (+4.9%) to CHF122.50.
With a 7.1% rise in the average premium, Ticino is by far the worst affected canton in Switzerland. Valais recorded an increase of 5.9%. The increase will be 5.3% in Jura and 4.9% in Vaud. Berne (+3.9%), Fribourg (+3.4%) and Geneva (+3.0%) fare better than the rest of Switzerland.
For their part, policyholders in Zug can smile: their canton will be able to count on a spectacular 14.7% reduction in the average premium for an adult.Rising health costs
According to the FOPH, the increase in health insurance premiums is a direct consequence of rising healthcare costs. In each canton, premiums must cover the expected costs for each insured person. At the end of June, costs had risen by 4.6% compared with 2024.
There are several reasons for this rise in healthcare costs. The FOPH cites, for example, longer life expectancy and medical progress, which is resulting in new possibilities and treatments for medicines that are certainly innovative but expensive.
There has also been an increase in per capita demand for medical services. Charges for services are also rising, both in the outpatient and inpatient sectors.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
