Bengaluru, Mumbai's 30-Year Wait Ends! Govt Approves New Direct Superfast Train Between Two Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya said on Saturday that the Union Ministry of Railways approved a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav confirmed that a superfast train connecting towp mega cities is finally set to become a reality.

In a video messages posted on X, Surya pointed out that despite Bengaluru and Mumbai being two of India's most important economic hubs, the two cities had been connected by only one train, the Udyan Express, which takes over 24 hours to complete the journey.

“This forced most people to inevitably take bus or flights. Travel was expensive and uncomfortable,” Surya said.

"Very soon, we will be starting a superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai . Both cities are major economic hubs and capacity expansion at their stations has now made this possible," Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying in a statement by Surya's office.

He said this was a demand pending for 30 years. Surya, who represents the Bengaluru Sout in Lok Sabha, said that in the last three decades, despite the growth of both cities, we had only one superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"Last year alone, over 26 lakh people travelled by air between the two cities. This new service will make travel more affordable and convenient for lakhs of citizens," he said.

He wrote on X.“Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav Ji has made more super fast trains possible by increasing lane capacity in both Bengaluru and Mumbai Railway stations. I also thank our own Sri V. Somanna Ji for all his support.”

Ashwini Vaishnav could be heard saying in the video message:“I'm very happy that Tejaswi ji has been persistently following up the need for a train connection, her super fast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.”

“And as you are aware, we are increasing the capacity of the large city like Bengaluru...now we have capacity, both in Bengaluru as well as in Mumbai, so very soon, we will start a super fast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai...,” he said.

The announcement follows Surya's consistent follow up on the issue, which he had raised in Parliament, Public Accounts Committee meetings and with senior Railway officials over the past four years, the statement said.

The new train will significantly decongest travel and provide a comfortable alternative to flights and buses and further strengthen economic and social ties between the two metros, it said.

It added that the service is expected to benefit lakhs of daily commuters, business travelers, and families while boosting connectivity between two of India's most dynamic metropolitan regions.

On behalf of the people of Karnataka , Surya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making this long-pending dream a reality.

He also thanked Minister of State for Railways V Somanna for his support in making this possible.