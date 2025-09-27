Government Invites Comments On Draft Of Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2025

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Saturday said it has released the draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, for public consultation from September 25.

The ministry has invited comments and suggestions from all stakeholders and the general public as part of the pre-legislative consultation process.

As the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) approaches its centenary in 2031, the proposed draft Bill is founded upon the guiding principles, including excellence, effective governance, autonomy and accountability.

The ISI was founded in December 1931 and has since grown into one of India's most prestigious academic and research institutions.

In recognition of its national contribution, Parliament enacted the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959, declaring ISI an Institution of National Importance (INI).

Currently, ISI offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in statistics, mathematics, quantitative economics, computer science, library and information Science, cryptology and security, quality management science and operations Research.

It also conducts research programmes, diplomas, and certificate courses.

With about 1,200 students across its centres, ISI plays a key role in advancing India's leadership in statistical sciences and allied fields.

Over the years, four Review Committees have examined the functioning of ISI.

The most recent, chaired by Dr R.A. Mashelkar in 2020, recommended major reforms to strengthen governance, expand academic programmes, and make ISI globally competitive.

The Committee recommended that ISI must reimagine, reinvent and reposition itself to regain its leadership position and remain relevant in changing times as it reaches its centenary year in 2031.

"To address the issue, a new legislation for ISI by upscaling the existing Act to the level of other existing INI legislations is being proposed, putting in place a revamped governance structure, making the Board of Governance a leaner and more empowered body for policy, administrative and financial matters," the ministry said.

The draft Bill and the prescribed format for sending comments are available on the ministry's website. Suggestions may be sent by October 24.