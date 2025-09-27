Kantara Chapter 1: Jr NTR To Join Rishab Shetty At Hyderabad Pre-Release Event
Hyderabad: The excitement for Kantara Chapter 1 is reaching new heights as fans across India eagerly await its release. Starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 2, promising a unique cinematic experience. As part of the pan-India promotional tour, a grand pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on September 28, with popular Telugu superstar Jr attending as the chief guest. Their personal and professional bond adds special significance to the event, drawing attention from fans and media alike, as anticipation for the film continues to grow.
Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty's Bond
Apart from their professional rapport, Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty share a strong personal friendship. This relationship is why Jr is actively participating in the promotional campaign for Kantara Chapter 1. The Hyderabad event will see the full film team, including divine star Rishab Shetty, engaging with fans and media to create excitement ahead of the release.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)
Advance Ticket Booking and Nationwide Promotions
With only a few days left until the film hits theatres, the Kantara team has been touring across India to promote the movie extensively. Advance ticket bookings for Karnataka have already begun from September 26, allowing eager fans to secure their seats early. The trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 has garnered widespread acclaim, heightening anticipation among audiences across the country.
Rishab Shetty Shares Emotional Journey
Rishab Shetty recently opened up about the immense personal and professional sacrifices he made during the making of Kantara Chapter 1. Speaking candidly, he revealed,“I almost died four times; Deiva brought me back to life.”
Shetty spoke about the challenges he faced during production, saying,“I didn't get time to see my children go to school. The Forest Minister and everyone supported me for this film. Also, it's been three months since I slept properly. I was sleeping only two hours. If I count, I almost died four times, and I feel emotional that God saved me.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment