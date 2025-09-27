Tiger Shroff Spends His Day Off By Enjoying Some Relax Time In The Pool

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Taking some much-needed time off from his busy schedule, actor Tiger Shroff decided to spend his day off by enjoying some relaxing time in the pool.

Using his official Instagram handle, he posted a couple of smouldering photos of himself from the pool. The 'War' actor was seen flaunting his chiselled physique with a six-pack, wearing nothing but a pair of yellow shorts and black sunglasses.

"A Much needed day off," Tiger captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Tiger celebrated the National Cancer Rose Day by surprising some special kids by dressing up as his beloved superhero character, Flying Jatt, from his 2016 release.

He took to social media, and dropped a clip of himself from the car, saying, "I am wearing this costume after 6 years and going to meet some real super heroes".

After reaching the venue, Tiger greeted the children with warmth and posed for a lot of selfies with them. He was also seen facing the camera for a group photo. Tiger was seen lying on the ground with all the kids gathered around him.

"Had to suit up one more time on demand for some very special kids (Red heart emoji) happy rose day from afj (Blue heart and rose emojis) #nationalcancerroseday," Tiger captioned the post.

Before that, Tiger thanked the movie buffs for an overwhelming response to his latest release, "Baaghi 4". He further expressed his gratitude for loving his character Ronny the same way ever since the first installment.

Taking to his IG, Tiger posted two photos of himself from "Baaghi 4", along with a heartfelt note that read:“Overwhelmed with your love and reactions Even though he's not the same... thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #Baaghi4 in cinemas now!.”

Directed by A. Harsha, "Baaghi 4" also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut) in crucial roles, along with others.