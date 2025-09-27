PM Modi Inaugurates BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) fully indigenous 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha. The launch marked a historic step in India's journey towards technological self-reliance, coinciding with the silver jubilee celebrations of BSNL. Alongside the 4G rollout, PM Modi commissioned more than 97,500 mobile towers, including 92,600 featuring the new 4G stack, developed entirely with Indian technology. These towers, spread across multiple states, were built at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore, placing India among the select nations that manufacture telecom infrastructure domestically.

The double-engine government is committed to accelerating the pace of development in Odisha. Addressing a programme during the launch of various projects in Jharsuguda. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2025

BSNL's swadeshi 4G stack

Officials highlighted that the 4G launch was not just about connectivity but also about building Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“This rollout is a transformative step in bridging the digital divide, empowering rural communities, and laying the foundation for BSNL's 5G integration,” the government said.

PM Modi himself stressed the significance of indigenous innovation, "When 2G, 3G, and 4G services began, India was way behind. Today, it is a matter of pride that BSNL has developed swadeshi 4G technology, reflecting our journey from dependence to confidence."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also hailed the development, noting that over 92,000 sites now connect 22 million Indians, creating jobs, boosting exports, and strengthening India's fiscal health.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प का परिणाम है आज भारत ने मात्र 22 महीनों में स्वदेशी 4G स्टैक विकसित कर लिया है।@BSNLCorporate का यह स्वदेशी स्टैक दर्शाता है कि अब भारत से सिर्फ सेवा ही नहीं बल्कि तकनीक विकसित करने में भी सक्षम है और... twitter/GUqn9RUJWA

- Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 27, 2025

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurated a historic milestone in telecom sector - the fully indigenous India's Swadeshi 4G mobile network. Union Minister of Communications, Shri @JM_Scindia along with the Chief Minister of Assam, @himantabiswa joined the programme from Guwahati.... twitter/phBlf4xC6d

- PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) September 27, 2025

Odisha at the centre of transformation

Launching the project from Odisha carried symbolic and strategic value. PM Modi praised Odisha's natural wealth while underlining that the coming decade will be one of prosperity for the state.

He announced that the Centre has approved two semiconductor units and a semiconductor park for Odisha, which will turn the state into a hub for electronics manufacturing.

“Often, Odisha has seen decades of suffering. But this decade is crucial to take Odisha towards prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.

New projects worth Rs 60,000 crore

The Prime Minister's visit to Odisha was not limited to the telecom sector. He laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore. These included:



Rail connectivity projects to improve freight and passenger transport across Odisha and neighbouring states.

Expansion of IIT and new skill development centres to prepare the youth for the future. Healthcare upgrades, including transforming MKCG Medical College (Berhampur) and VIMSAR (Sambalpur) into super-speciality hospitals.

The upgraded hospitals will feature trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, strengthening healthcare in the region.

Amrit Bharat Express flagged off

During the event, PM Modi also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat). The train promises affordable and comfortable travel, linking key industrial and economic districts while supporting tourism and job creation.

Push for shipbuilding and industrial growth

Highlighting another important sector, PM Modi announced a ₹70,000 crore package for shipbuilding. The initiative is expected to attract Rs 4.5 lakh crore investment, boosting India's economy and strengthening its role in global trade.

“Any country that wants to be economically empowered focuses on shipbuilding. This step will make India a leader in the field,” he said.

Significance for Digital India and Viksit Bharat

The launch of BSNL's swadeshi 4G network is being seen as a landmark in India's digital journey. It promises faster internet access, especially in rural and remote areas, while reducing dependence on foreign telecom technology.

The projects in Odisha also align with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), ensuring that infrastructure, health, education, and industry benefit all sections of society, especially the poor and marginalised.

(With ANI inputs)