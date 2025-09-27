Public Procurement In India Gets Push: Gem-AJNIFM Mou Signed

The Government e Marketplace (GeM) and the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen India's public procurement system through training, research and knowledge building. According to a statement, the MoU, signed in Delhi, aims to integrate GeM's digital procurement platform with AJNIFM's expertise in training and capacity building. The release stated that the collaboration will focus on enhancing skills, developing knowledge systems, and promoting innovation in procurement.

"At GeM, transformation is not just about processes; it is about people. This partnership with AJNIFM will help us empower procurement officials with knowledge, tools and insights to make procurement not only efficient but also future-ready," said Mihir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of GeM.

Praveen Kumar, Director of AJNIFM, said,“Knowledge partnerships like this are vital because they ensure that academic rigour translates into practical solutions for governance. Together, AJNIFM and GeM can redefine capacity building in public procurement.”

According to the press release, the MoU sets a roadmap for structured training modules, research studies, digital learning resources, mentorship opportunities and joint conferences. The focus areas will include themes such as green procurement, sustainable supply chains, and the use of emerging technologies in procurement.

GeM has already become a major platform for public procurement, with transactions worth over Rs. 5.4 lakh crore recorded in FY 2024-25.

The press release highlighted that public procurement accounts for nearly 20-22 per cent of India's GDP, making improvements in this area critical for economic efficiency.

Officials noted that one of the challenges in procurement has been uneven skill levels among officials handling large contracts and complex processes. Through this partnership, GeM and AJNIFM aim to co-develop practical training and create communities of practice where officials can share knowledge and learn from real-world scenarios.

"The MoU between GeM and AJNIFM is not just an agreement on paper. It represents a shared commitment to transformation through knowledge. By combining the strengths of a digital marketplace with the intellectual capital of a premier institute, India is laying the foundation for a procurement ecosystem that is efficient, transparent, and resilient," the release stated.

