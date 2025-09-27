Prime Minister Hails Qatar's Win To Host 2029 Men's Volleyball World Championship
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani expressed pride in Qatar's successful bid to host the 2029 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.
In a post on his social media account, the Prime Minister wrote, "We are proud that Qatar has won the bid to host the 2029 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship, the first time it has been held in the Middle East."
He further stated that this achievement adds to Qatar's record of hosting major sporting events of all kinds, and underscores its long-standing legacy of hosting sporting events on its soil.
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced this decision during its Board of Administration meeting held yesterday, September 26, 2025, in Philippine's capital, Manila.
The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious competitions on the FIVB calendar, bringing together 32 national teams from around the world.
