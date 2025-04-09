403
12,000 Brits get detained on annual basis due to social media posts
(MENAFN) In the UK, thousands of individuals are arrested each year for social media posts deemed threatening or offensive, according to data from The Times. The arrests are made under the Communications Act 2003 and the Malicious Communications Act 1988, which make it a crime to send messages that are "grossly offensive" or contain "indecent, obscene, or menacing" content. In 2023, police forces across the UK made 12,183 arrests—around 33 per day—marking a 58% rise from 2019, when there were 7,734 arrests.
Despite the high number of arrests, the conviction rate has decreased significantly, with many cases being dropped due to "evidential difficulties" or out-of-court settlements, often because victims do not wish to proceed. This trend has sparked criticism from civil rights groups who argue that vague laws are being used to stifle free speech and over-police online communication.
One controversial case highlighted was that of Maxie Allen and Rosalind Levine, who were arrested after raising concerns in a private WhatsApp group about their daughter's school. Despite not using any offensive language, they were questioned for harassment and malicious communications, and detained for eight hours. Allen described the experience as making him feel like he was living in a "police state."
