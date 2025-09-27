Afghanistan Pick 14 For Central Asian Volleyball C'ship
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Volleyball Federation (AVF) has announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming Central Asian Volleyball Championship.
Deputy Director of the AVF Mohammad Arif Paiman told Pajhwok Afghan News that the tournament will begin on October 22 in Bangladesh.
He said that over the past two months, 30 players had participated in a training camp in Kabul under an Iranian coach, from which the final squad was selected.
Paiman added that the team will continue training in the capital ahead of the championship.
Squad:
Syed Habib Yousafi, Mohammad Aziz Asifi, Abdul Mutalib Mohammadi, Mohammad Shahid Badloon, Lotfullah Azizi, Ghulam Rasool Haidari, Sabawoon Wardak, Bismillah Sultani, Adil Shah Zakari, Abdul Qadir Zazai, Mohammad Imran Niazi, Sabawoon Ghurzang, Montazir Hussain Hafizi and Haroon Nedruz.
