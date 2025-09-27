12 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Baghlan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Twelve people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Khanjan and Doshi districts of northern Baghlan province, police said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the provincial police headquarters, a vehicle traveling from Kabul to Pul-i-Khumri overturned in the Char Maghzak Salang area of Khanjan district due to reckless driving on Friday.

Nine people, including women and children, were injured in the crash.

The injured were given first aid at a local clinic before being transferred to the provincial hospital for further treatment.

In another incident, two vehicles collided in Doshi district, leaving three people wounded.

Police attributed both accidents to reckless driving and urged the drivers to drive cautiously, especially on mountainous roads and difficult highways.

