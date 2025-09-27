Hamas Says Walkouts Before Netanyahu UN Speech Show Israel 'Isolation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said a mass walkout of delegations before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations on Friday showed Israel's "isolation" as a result of the Gaza war.

"Boycotting Netanyahu's speech is one manifestation of Israel's isolation and the consequences of the war of extermination," Taher al-Nunu, the media adviser to the head of Hamas's political bureau, said in a statement.

As Netanyahu walked up to the General Assembly rostrum, a number of delegations walked out -- in a deliberate protest as the Israeli premier was the day's first speaker.

But the room was filled with applause from the public gallery as Netanyahu had again invited supporters to watch.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said the Israeli prime minister had been left with "nothing but a chorus of cheerleaders who entered the UN hall only to clap in support of genocide".

In a statement, Hamas accused Netanyahu of repeating "lies and blatant denial of the genocide, forced displacement and systematic starvation committed by him" and the Israeli military in Gaza.

"If he truly cared for his captives, he would end the brutal bombing, massacres and destruction of Gaza, but instead, he lies and continues to endanger their lives," the group said, referring to the hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas said that the boycott of Netanyahu's speech showed the "growing global solidarity with the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state".

