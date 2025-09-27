Trump Says 'Intense' Talks Underway On Gaza

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump says negotiations on Gaza with Middle Eastern countries are ongoing and intense, with both Israel and Hamas kept informed, Reuters reports.

“Intense negotiations have been going on for four days and will continue as long as necessary to achieve a successful agreement. All countries in the region are involved,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels,” he added, calling the talks“inspired and productive” without offering further details.

Trump had pledged a swift end to the Gaza war, but a resolution remains elusive eight months into his presidency. His term began with a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which collapsed on March 18 when Israeli strikes killed 400 Palestinians.

Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Trump had presented regional leaders with a 21-point Middle East peace plan.

This week, the president also met leaders and officials from several Muslim-majority countries to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza, which continues to face heavy Israeli strikes.

kk/sa