Slovenia Hosts Triglav Star 2025 International Military Exercise

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the Gorenjska region, the international military exercise Triglav Star 2025 began, Trend reports citing the Slovenian Armed Forces.

The mountain warfare training involves up to 300 members of the Slovenian Armed Forces and up to 200 personnel from allied forces, including Italy, Canada, Hungary, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Spain, the United States, and NATO's Mountain Warfare Center of Excellence.

Over the coming days, participants will test the tactical operations of the 132nd Mountain Battalion of the 1st Brigade in various terrains and changing weather conditions, both day and night, including coordination with allied forces. The training will take place from Saturday, September 27, to Friday, October 3, around Bohinjska Bela, focusing on individual mountain warfare skills and collective tasks for small tactical units using live maneuver ammunition.

From Sunday, October 5, to Wednesday, October 8, a battalion-level tactical exercise will be conducted in the Jelovica and Ratitovec areas, using live maneuver ammunition and pyrotechnics, with air support from the Slovenian Armed Forces.

Through this joint exercise, Slovenian and allied forces will exchange knowledge, unify tactical procedures, and enhance interoperability. The exercise will conclude on Friday, October 10. Landowners whose property is used for live ammunition and pyrotechnics will receive compensation, and all environmental guidelines issued by the Slovenian Nature Protection Institute are being observed. After completion, the terrain will be restored, and efforts will be made to minimize environmental and noise impact.

Movements of military units and vehicles along the roads may temporarily increase traffic in the area but will not disrupt general traffic flow. These exercises are essential for maintaining the operational readiness of the Slovenian Armed Forces to defend the country's interests.