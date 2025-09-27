Omid Parwan Club Tops Charikar Taekwondo Tournament
CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): The Omaid Parwan Club emerged as the champion at a taekwondo competition held in central Parwan province, featuring around 100 athletes.
The one-day event concluded on Friday at the Charikar Sports Gymnasium, the provincial capital.
Abdul Zahir Khaliqyar Mujahid, Director of Physical Training and Sports in Parwan, said that athletes from both the provincial center and surrounding districts took part in the competition.
He added that the event was organized in collaboration with the Taekwondo Federation's representative office and the Directorate of Physical Training and Sports, with the aim of promoting sports, encouraging youth participation and supporting the development of athletics in the province.
The competition was held in two age categories: children and juniors.
In the team category, Omid Parwan Club claimed first place with the highest points, Setaregan Club finished second and Ahmadi Club secured third place.
At the conclusion of the event, top athletes were awarded trophies, medals and certificates of appreciation by sports officials.
