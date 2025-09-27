Volleyball Premier League Kicks Off In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A volleyball premier league featuring 12 teams from both the provincial capital and districts has kicked off in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Saturday.

Bilal Mujahid, Director of Physical Education and Sports, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the competition aims to promote sports development and foster unity among youth. The league will run for one month.

In the opening match, the Khwaja Omari team defeated the Etihad-i-Qalghan team 4–2 in sets, securing their first victory.

Abdul Fatah, one of the players, thanked the organizers for creating recreational opportunities.

He urged the Federation to launch capacity-building programs, construct standard sports facilities and provide more chances for talented athletes to join provincial and national teams.

Meanwhile, three days ago, the Martial Arts Federation held a competition in Ghazni with the participation of 120 athletes from Kabul, Zabul and Herat provinces.

hz/sa