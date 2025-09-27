Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Volleyball Premier League Kicks Off In Ghazni

Volleyball Premier League Kicks Off In Ghazni


2025-09-27 04:00:16
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A volleyball premier league featuring 12 teams from both the provincial capital and districts has kicked off in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Saturday.

Bilal Mujahid, Director of Physical Education and Sports, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the competition aims to promote sports development and foster unity among youth. The league will run for one month.

In the opening match, the Khwaja Omari team defeated the Etihad-i-Qalghan team 4–2 in sets, securing their first victory.

Abdul Fatah, one of the players, thanked the organizers for creating recreational opportunities.

He urged the Federation to launch capacity-building programs, construct standard sports facilities and provide more chances for talented athletes to join provincial and national teams.

Meanwhile, three days ago, the Martial Arts Federation held a competition in Ghazni with the participation of 120 athletes from Kabul, Zabul and Herat provinces.

hz/sa

MENAFN27092025000174011037ID1110118123

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search