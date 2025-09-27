Fair Weather Forecast Over 4 Days-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 27 (Petra) - Temperatures on Saturday will rise slightly, reaching around their seasonal average and the weather will be mild almost nationwide and blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), another slight rise in temperatures is expected on Sunday. The weather will be fair in the mountainous regions and plains, and sweltering in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
On Monday and Tuesday, mercury will drop slightly and the weather will be moderate in most regions and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 30-18 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 37C, dropping to 24C at night.
