Uzbekistan And EBRD Chart New Course To Deepen Cooperation
During the talks, the sides outlined key priorities for future cooperation, including the expansion of the non-sovereign project portfolio with an emphasis on public–private partnership mechanisms, especially in socially significant sectors.
Particular attention was paid to increasing grant financing within investment projects to strengthen“soft” components such as technical assistance, institutional development, digitalisation, and sustainable management.
To date, the EBRD's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan consists of 185 projects and programmes worth a total of 5.8 billion euros
