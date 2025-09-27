Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan And EBRD Chart New Course To Deepen Cooperation

2025-09-27 02:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov met with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), headed by Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director for Sustainable Infrastructure, to discuss new joint initiatives in the fields of energy, transport, digitalisation, urban infrastructure, and water management, Trend reports.

During the talks, the sides outlined key priorities for future cooperation, including the expansion of the non-sovereign project portfolio with an emphasis on public–private partnership mechanisms, especially in socially significant sectors.

Particular attention was paid to increasing grant financing within investment projects to strengthen“soft” components such as technical assistance, institutional development, digitalisation, and sustainable management.

To date, the EBRD's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan consists of 185 projects and programmes worth a total of 5.8 billion euros

