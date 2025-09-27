ADA University Wraps Up 2Nd Quality Assurance Symposium On High Note (PHOTO)
The program featured discussions and workshops on pressing issues related to quality assurance and accreditation, as well as the latest international practices. In his opening speech, Chairman of the TKTA Management Board Tural Ahmadov highlighted progress made in institutional and program accreditation at the national level. He stressed the importance of expanding opportunities for continuous professional development of those working in the field of quality assurance and praised ADA University's role in organizing the symposium as a valuable contribution.
The symposium served as a vital platform for the ongoing and creative exchange of innovations in Azerbaijani higher education on an international scale. Over two days, national and international experts shared insights on accreditation, high-quality teaching and education, global rankings, and human resource development.
Frank Niedermeier, Co-Chair of the Center for Quality Development at the University of Potsdam in Germany and one of the keynote speakers, expressed admiration for the event's dynamic environment.
"It is impressive to see how rapidly the quality assurance community is growing and developing in Azerbaijan. Witnessing this is very moving, and just as last year, I am pleased to take part in this symposium. TKTA and ADA University clearly know what they are doing," he stated.
Maurus Roller, Director of Quality Assurance and Accreditation at ADA University, also underlined the achievement of the event.
"Participants were very enthusiastic. We all know that quality assurance is crucial for education, and such a gathering creates new opportunities for collaboration," he said.
Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University, emphasized the significance of quality assurance for the success of both universities and students.
"Although the symposium has only been held twice, interest has grown considerably. It is encouraging to see our national experts in quality assurance come together in such a creative and dynamic environment," he said.
