Qatar Participates In Annual Ministerial Coordination Meeting Of OIC Foreign Ministers
New York: The State of Qatar participated Friday in the annual ministerial coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was led by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
