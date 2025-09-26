Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In Annual Ministerial Coordination Meeting Of OIC Foreign Ministers

Qatar Participates In Annual Ministerial Coordination Meeting Of OIC Foreign Ministers


2025-09-26 07:14:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated Friday in the annual ministerial coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was led by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

MENAFN26092025000063011010ID1110117382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search