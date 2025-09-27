The Royal Marsden Private Care Becomes The First In The UK To Treat Multiple Myeloma Patients With CAR-T Cell Therapy

The Royal Marsden Private Care is proud to announce that it is the first in the UK to treat multiple myeloma patients with CAR-T cell therapy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September, 2025: This Blood Cancer Awareness Month, The Royal Marsden Private Care is proud to be the first in the UK to treat multiple myeloma patients with CAR-T cell therapy outside of clinical trials, with five patients now having received the treatment.

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) is a type of CAR-T cell therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapy) developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma – an incurable but treatable blood cancer – that does not respond to treatment, or relapses quickly after treatment.

This personalised treatment is generally offered when other therapies have failed or are no longer effective. Clinical trial results have shown that CAR-T cell therapy can achieve better long-term responses than existing treatment options, offering renewed hope for patients with relapsed or difficult to treat multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell responsible for fighting infection by producing antibodies. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells produce ineffective antibodies, weakening the immune system and increasing vulnerability to infections. While this cancer cannot currently be cured, treatments can effectively control symptoms, extend remission periods, and improve patients' quality of life.

CAR-T cell therapy is an innovative immunotherapy that modifies a patient's own T cells to better recognise and destroy cancer cells. The process begins with collecting T cells from the patient, which are then genetically engineered in a specialised laboratory to produce receptors that target specific proteins on cancer cells, in multiple myeloma. These enhanced T cells are expanded in number and infused back into the patient, where they seek and destroy the cancer cells.

The therapy is primarily used for blood cancers because it targets specific proteins found on cancerous immune cells. However, research is ongoing to expand its use to other cancers, including certain solid tumours.

Dr Emma Nicholson, Consultant Haematologist at The Royal Marsden, said: “We are delighted to bring CAR-T cell therapy to our patients. While many myeloma patients respond well to targeted drugs and stem cell transplants initially, relapse is common. The therapy has demonstrated superior long-term outcomes for those who have relapsed after standard treatment options, giving patients a higher chance at sustained remission.

“We always strive for excellence for our patients and our haematology team has a breadth of experience in treating blood cancers and in cell therapy. We are involved in clinical trials of novel therapies and work collaboratively with other centres to improve access to leading-edge treatments.”

Roger, a private patient at The Royal Marsden said:“I was diagnosed with myeloma ten years ago and had tried almost all of the treatments available, but as with most myeloma patients, the disease would always come back after a time.

“I had heard about CAR-T therapy when it was at the early research stage, but of course it wasn't available at the time. Then, a year ago, when I was having to again change to a different treatment, my consultant at The Royal Marsden told me that there might be an opportunity for me to have CAR-T therapy. I fitted the criteria as I had already had the three main classes of drugs for myeloma, and they were no longer controlling the disease.

“The CAR-T therapy took about ten weeks between extracting my T cells and returning the modified T-cells for infusion. I was monitored carefully afterwards for three weeks in The Royal Marsden, but I only had minimal side effects. A month after the therapy, they re-started the tests to check for markers in my blood to see if the cancer was still there. The markers could not be detected, and four months later that remains the case. After ten years, I am no longer taking any anti-cancer treatments, which is a great feeling.”

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) is manufactured by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust operates a successful integrated NHS and Private Care model, with surplus income reinvested for the benefit of all patients. This integrated model ensures that the Trust can offer all patients the very highest standard of research, diagnostics, treatment, and care, including access to leading-edge clinical trials and technology.

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust is participating in a research study called the CARTITUDE-5 trial, which is evaluating how well cilta-cel CAR-T cell therapy works for people who have newly diagnosed multiple myeloma and are unable to have a stem cell transplant, a common treatment option for myeloma patients. This is one of the first major studies testing CAR-T cell therapy right after diagnosis, instead of later when other treatments fail. If it works well, CAR-T could become a first-line treatment option for people who are unable to have a stem cell transplant. The trial was available to eligible NHS patients.

About The Royal Marsden:

The Royal Marsden opened in 1851 as the world's first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.

Today it operates as a world-leading specialist cancer centre with global impact.

The Trust was delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, who became Joint Patron with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, in January this year.

Together with its principal academic partner The Institute of Cancer Research London (ICR), The Royal Marsden is designated as the UK's only National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) dedicated solely to cancer.

The Royal Marsden and the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) are recognised as one of the top four comprehensive cancer centres in the world for the impact of their research, influencing cancer treatment and care for all cancer patients. As a centre of excellence, we pioneer the very latest in cancer treatments and technologies, as well as leading the way in innovative cancer diagnosis and education

About The Royal Marsden Private Care:

The Royal Marsden Private Care operates across two sites, in Chelsea and Sutton, and from a Medical Daycare Unit at Kingston Hospital. We also have a diagnostic and treatment centre at Cavendish Square in Central London.