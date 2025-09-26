Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035 Roche, Abbott, Thermo Fisher, And Illumina Among Key Players Shaping Molecular Diagnostics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Molecular diagnostics offers rapid testing, crucial for personalized medicine and disease detection. Growth opportunities arise in segments like reagents, NGS technology, and infectious diseases. Expanding markets in Asia, rising preventive healthcare awareness, and strong players boost the industry.

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Test Type, Type of Offering, Type of Sample, Type of Technology, Therapeutic Area, End Users, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global molecular diagnostics market is estimated to grow from USD 15.9 billion in 2025, to USD 30.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Molecular diagnostic tests are advanced techniques and tools used to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteome. These diagnostic solutions are essential for detecting and monitoring diseases, identifying genetic abnormalities, and guiding personalized treatment plans. The primary technologies used in the molecular diagnostics domain include polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing and microarrays. While PCR is a highly specific technique that enables the amplification and detection of trace amounts of DNA or RNA, NGS allows for high-throughput sequencing of entire genomes. Thus, molecular diagnostic solutions are pivotal across various medical fields, including oncological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic testing, and personalized medicine. These solutions enhance the accuracy of diagnosis, enable and support tailored treatment strategies aiming to ultimately improve diagnostic outcomes and advancing public health. In addition, it is worth mentioning that more than 70% of the healthcare decisions are made based on laboratory test results, which reflects the importance of such diagnostic tools in patient care.

Furthermore, owing to the several benefits offered by these molecular diagnostic solutions, such as providing rapid testing, reducing turnaround times and enabling quicker decision-making, the market is expected to grow at a healthy compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Molecular Diagnostics Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the molecular diagnostics market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:



The molecular diagnostic domain features a dynamic market landscape of players that utilize various types of advanced technologies in order to offer a variety of diagnostic applications. A number of leading players considered in this analysis were established during 1951 to 2000; 60% of such players are based in North America.



Owing to its diverse portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions and strong financial performance in recent fiscal year, Roche emerged as the most competent company among the leading players in this domain.

In order to study the impact of various trends in the molecular diagnostics market, we developed our proprietary research methodology to analyze different parameters under Porter's Five Forces framework.

The molecular diagnostics market is fueled by growing awareness towards preventive healthcare; however, factors, such as navigating through regulatory complexities remain significant hurdles for industry players. Driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe, the global molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The anticipated future opportunity is expected to be well distributed across multiple segments, such as test type, sample type, therapeutic area, and end users.

Key Players in the Molecular Diagnostics Market Include:



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Becton Dickinson

BGI Genomics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Danaher

DiaSorin

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

Qiagen

QuidelOrtho

Revvity

Roche

Sansure

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Thermo Fisher Scientific

Molecular Diagnostics Market: Research Coverage



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the global molecular diagnostics market, focusing on key market segments, including test type, type of offering, type of sample, type of technology, therapeutic area, end users and key geographical regions.

Market Impact Analysis: A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth.

Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of the leading molecular diagnostics companies, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, company ownership and location of the headquarters. Further, the section includes a comprehensive evaluation of molecular diagnostic solutions, focusing on the parameters, such as type of technology used and diagnostic applications.

Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of molecular diagnostic companies, examining factors, such as years of experience and company competitiveness.

Regulatory Landscape for Medical Devices: A comprehensive discussion of the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval across different countries. Additionally, a multi-dimensional bubble analysis was done, focusing on the comparison of contemporary regulatory scenario in key geographies across the globe.

Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key players that specialize in molecular diagnostic solutions, focusing on overview of the company, financial information, molecular diagnostic offerings and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: A qualitative assessment of Porter's Five Forces framework based on the five competitive forces, including threats to new entrants, bargaining power of product providers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

Reasons to Buy this Report



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Key Topics Covered:

1. BACKGROUND

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Overview of Molecular Diagnostics

5.2. Key Technologies Employed in Molecular Diagnostic Solution

5.3. Challenges in the Molecular Diagnostics Domain

5.4. Recent Developments in the Molecular Diagnostics Domain

5.5. Future Perspective in the Molecular Diagnostics Domain

6. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

7. GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

7.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

7.2. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Till 2035

8. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TEST TYPE

8.1. Market Movement Analysis

8.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Test Type (Current Year and 2035)

9. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF OFFERING

9.1. Market Movement Analysis

9.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Type of Offering (Current Year and 2035)

10. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE

10.1. Market Movement Analysis

10.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Sample Type (Current Year and 2035)

11. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

11.1. Market Movement Analysis

11.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Type of Technology (Current Year and 2035)

12. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

12.1. Market Movement Analysis

12.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area (Current Year and 2035)

13. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY END USERS

13.1. Market Movement Analysis

13.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by End Users (Current Year and 2035)

14. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

14.1. Market Movement Analysis

14.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions (Current Year and 2035)

15. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

15.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution of Leading Players by Annual Revenues

16. MARKET OVERVIEW: LEADING MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTION PROVIDERS

16.1. Molecular Diagnostic Solution: Overall Market Landscape

16.2. Molecular Diagnostics: Solution Providers Landscape

17. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTION PROVIDERS

17.1. Methodology and Key Parameters Assessed

17.2. Molecular Diagnostic Solution Providers: Competitiveness Analysis of Very Large Players

17.3. Molecular Diagnostic Solution Providers: Competitiveness Analysis of Large Players

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis: Leading Molecular Diagnostics Solution Providers

18. COMPANY PROFILES: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

Detailed Company Profiles



Abbott

Agilent Technologies

BD

Danaher Thermo Fisher Scientific

Short Company Profiles



Bio-Rad

Illumina

Hologic

PerkinElmer QuidelOrtho

19. COMPANY PROFILES: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS BASED IN EUROPE

Detailed Company Profiles



bioMerieux

Grifols

Roche Siemens Healthineers

Brief Company Profiles



DiaSorin Qiagen

20. COMPANY PROFILES: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS BASED IN ASIA

Detailed Company Profiles

Sysmex

Brief Company Profiles



BGI Genomics

Sansure Seegene

21. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

22. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

23. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments



Molecular Diagnostics Market by Test Type

Leading Players Molecular Diagnostics Providers

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900