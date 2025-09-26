Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Expected During Durga Puja? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: On Friday, the day of Chaturthi, a new low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal. Although its main impact will be on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, there's a chance of light to moderate rain in some districts

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update

The sky has been bright since Friday morning, the day of Chaturthi. But is the low pressure gone? According to the weather office, a new low pressure will form by today. Will it spoil the Durga Puja fun?

The Alipore weather office reports the previous low pressure passed very close to the West Bengal coast, causing more rain. But the new one won't be as close. It will stay near the South Odisha coast, so its impact here will be less.

According to the forecast, the low-pressure area will intensify into a depression on Friday. It will be located over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the South Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts. It will make landfall on Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The forecast indicates a rain alert for Kolkata and the south until Saptami. Scattered showers may occur in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, Jhargram, and West Medinipur. The rain will decrease after that.

Today, on Chaturthi, the city's max temp will be 32°C and min 27°C. Kolkata and most of South Bengal will see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. Heavy rain is expected in South 24 Parganas.

Similarly, there's a chance of heavy rain on Saturday, Panchami. A yellow alert is issued for South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East & West Medinipur. Thunderstorms are forecast for Howrah & Kolkata. Light to moderate rain in the other nine districts of South Bengal.