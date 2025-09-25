Tesla Sales Decline in Europe
(MENAFN) Tesla’s sales in the EU fell sharply by 36.6% in August on a yearly basis, according to figures released Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
Billionaire Elon Musk’s US-based electric vehicle company registered 8,220 units sold in the EU during August, the ACEA report indicated, compared to 12,966 units in the same month of 2024.
The company’s market share in the EU also dropped to 1.2% in August from 2% in the same month last year.
Across Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK, Tesla’s overall sales decreased 22.5% year-on-year to 14,831 units during the same period.
Meanwhile, battery electric car sales in the EU saw a significant rise, increasing 30.2% in August to reach 120,797 units.
In contrast, Chinese automakers experienced a remarkable surge, boosting their sales by 121% year-on-year in August to 43,529 units, based on data from JATO Dynamics.
Their market share also doubled to 5.5% compared with the same month in 2024.
Moreover, in August, Chinese car brands outsold European giants Audi and Renault. “European consumers are responding positively to the growing, competitive line-up from China’s car brands,” Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics, stated.
“It appears that these brands have successfully tackled the perception and awareness issues they have experienced.”
