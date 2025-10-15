ASEAN Power Grid To Strengthen Energy Security: Malaysian Deputy PM

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Oct 16 (IANS) The ASEAN Power Grid initiative will allow more energy cooperation between members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and improve energy security and increase renewable energy adoption in the region, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof has said.

In his remarks at the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2025 on Wednesday (local time), Fadillah said ASEAN must prepare for future energy demands and secure the ability to provide accessible and sustainable energy for its population and to drive economic growth, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It reflects our aspiration for a dynamic, equitable, and people-centred ASEAN. Indeed, energy is a vital enabler of this vision," he said.

Fadillah said ASEAN should aim to become a destination for clean-energy investment by unlocking public-private partnerships, green financing, and climate funds, as the region's energy transition requires billions of dollars in investments in generation, transmission, innovation, and human capital, underscoring the need for effective financing mechanisms to ensure successful implementation.

Meanwhile, World Bank lead energy specialist Yussuf Uwamahoro said the initiative, which aims to establish a fully connected grid across all ASEAN members by 2045, is ambitious but achievable and will lead to a more resilient and sustainable power system while supporting the region's decarbonization pathway toward net zero by mid-century.

"No country stands alone when the region is connected. In terms of green energy, which is now the most driving force, integrated power systems make it possible to scale up variable renewables like solar and wind to allow the region to meet climate targets," he added.

Last month, Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had said that overcoming trade disruptions caused by protectionism and the rise of unilateral trade measures remain a top priority for ASEAN.

He added that ASEAN will continue to constructively engage with all external partners and that ASEAN also stands ready to deepen economic cooperation that delivers mutual benefits for the grouping and its partners.