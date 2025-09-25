Heading back to class is smoother in a Nissan KICKS
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) The semester switch flips the whole city awake. By the time the sun’s up, cafés are crowded and the roads are already jammed. Students push through it all with a laptop under one arm and deadlines on their minds, juggling everything competing for their attention. In that blur, the drive can either drag you down or give you a pause. The all-new Nissan KICKS from Arabian Automobiles opts for the latter, turning every trip into the calm before the grind begins.
Campus life brings its own clutter, but the KICKS is built to handle it. Backpacks slide easily into the back with room to spare, while sports gear fits comfortably without taking over the space. Smaller essentials (aka mid-morning snacks) finally stay put in the storage spots dotted around the cabin, so you’re not fishing under the seats for a charger or a set of keys. Wireless charging keeps phones alive on those marathon days, cutting out the scramble for a cable when your battery drops to five percent. Instead of piling onto the mess, the car gives you a setup that’s actually easy to live with all week long.
Friends riding along get their share of comfort, too. There’s plenty of stretch-out room, so carpooling doesn’t feel like everyone’s crammed in shoulder to shoulder. The Zero Gravity™ seats, shaped from NASA-inspired research, take the edge off longer drives and help you arrive less worn out. And with a panoramic sunroof pulling in natural light, the cabin feels bright and open even on the most routine rides.
Out on the road, the KICKS has your back. Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is always in the background, ready to step in if someone cuts across your lane or you miss a turn because you’re running on two hours of sleep. Parking on campus doesn’t have to feel like bumper cars, either. The 3D Around View Monitor shows you the vehicle from above, making tight spots a whole lot less stressful. And for those moments you’re stuck in stop-and-go traffic or heading home for the weekend, ProPILOT takes some of the effort out of steering and cruising.
The KICKS plugs straight into student life. The twin displays keep maps and updates where you can see them, while wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ hook up your playlists and chats the moment you start rolling. And when you finally get a few quiet minutes in the car, the Bose® system turns it into a private gig or podcast studio.
For students and young professionals, every week is a mash-up of routine and last-minute detours. This is a car that keeps up with both. There’s space for all the stuff you haul around and just enough attitude to make the drive part of the fun. Even the small touches — like being able to buckle in a backpack so it doesn’t tip over or having cupholders that actually hold your iced latte steady on a speed bump— echo how safety and practicality show up in everyday ways. Starting at AED 79,900, and available in four trims, the KICKS gives you the freedom to pick the version that matches your kind of energy, with a back-to-school bundle that includes 1-year insurance, 3 years of service, a 5-year warranty, and 5 years of roadside assistance.
Think of it as more than a car. Think of it as the ride that gets you through lectures, late nights, road trips, and everything in between. Lecture mode: on. Drive mode: zen. That’s the KICKS vibe.
