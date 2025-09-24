Stape Launches New GTM Service Called Setup Assistant
The tool aims to address perceived barriers to adopting server-side tracking, such as complexity and implementation time, by offering an intuitive solution to guide businesses through the setup process.
At its core, GTM Setup Assistant collects technical information about a company's infrastructure and advertising platforms. Based on this input, it generates ready-to-use Google Tag Manager (GTM) container templates that can be imported into a user's GTM account.
The setup workflow consists of three key stages:Completing a setup form that outlines the content management system (CMS) in use and specific tracking objectives. Providing pixel IDs for relevant advertising platforms (such as Meta, Google, TikTok, Snapchat, and others). Uploading the GTM container manually or utilizing the automated import feature.
Key features of the GTM Setup Assistant include:
- Customizable templates tailored to individual business requirements. Configuration based on current best practices in tracking implementation. A significantly accelerated server-side GTM setup process. Access to structured guidance that enables businesses to implement the solution independently.
About Stape
Founded in 2021, Stape is a USA-Ukrainian company focused on popularizing server-side tracking. The company is a contributor to the Google Tag Manager Template Gallery and has configured thousands of server-side tracking setups worldwide.
Stape adheres to major compliance standards including ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA , ensuring that client data is handled in accordance with the highest security and privacy requirements.
In addition to GTM Setup Assistant, Stape provides a range of supporting tools and global hosting services aligned with regional data protection regulations, particularly in the European Union.
