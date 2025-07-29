Sysco Supports Texas Flood Communities With Food And Response

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on July 14, 2025 on LinkedIn.

Sysco stands with Texas Hill Country. Over the July 4th weekend, catastrophic flooding swept through the region, devastating Kerr County and surrounding areas. There has been tragic loss of life, families displaced, and communities forever changed. Our hearts are with everyone affected.

We've seen an extraordinary response from our Central Texas teams and community partners who have quickly mobilized to provide meals, water, and relief to those in urgent need. From delivering over 100 pallets of food and water to coordinating disaster response with local organizations, Sysco remains committed to showing up for our communities.

If you'd like to join us in assisting Food and Beverage workers affected by this disaster, please consider donating here: . Sysco has committed to match $15k of donations received.

To our incredible colleagues who've shown up in every way-from making deliveries through road closures to joining search efforts-thank you. Recovery will take time, and we're committed to being there every step of the way, the Sysco way.

