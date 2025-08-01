Sybiha And Sikorski Discuss Defense Cooperation And Joint Ventures

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The meeting took place at the residence of the Polish minister in Chobielin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Sybiha stated that the discussion focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, with key topics including: building up defense capabilities, establishing joint ventures, and boosting investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

“We also discussed how to effectively leverage existing mechanisms within the EU and NATO-particularly the SAFE instrument and the recent NATO summit decision in The Hague, which allows for allocating up to five percent of defense spending to support Ukraine,” Sybiha emphasized.

The ministers also addressed the need to synchronize sanctions and increase transatlantic pressure on the aggressor.

Sybiha emphasized that the Ukrainian-Polish neighborhood is the foundation of Europe's strength, and that the unity is the key to overcoming modern Russian terror.

He highlighted that the meeting coincided with the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, a poignant symbol of the Polish people's heroic struggle for freedom. He emphasized that this will to freedom unites the Polish and Ukrainian peoples even today, when Ukraine has been resisting Russia's brutal aggression for more than three years.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also said that today is a day of mourning in Ukraine for the victims of another Russian strike on Kyiv, which killed 31 people, including five children.

“Russian murderers must be punished. Life must win,” he said.“We can stop Russia and restore a just peace-but only through unity and strength. Ukrainian-Polish neighborliness is the basis of Europe's strength.”

, Stubb discuss defense cooperation, sanctions pressure on Russi

He assured that Ukraine highly appreciates Poland's comprehensive support, especially in defense and humanitarian spheres, and thanked for 46 military aid packages and the preparation of the 47th package.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland, accompanied by their wives, are meeting on Friday at the personal residence of the Polish minister, located in the village of Chobielin, Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship (northern Poland).