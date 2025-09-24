Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar National Library Unveils Digital Family Papers Project


2025-09-24 02:01:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) has launched the Digital Family Papers Project, an initiative aimed at preserving and providing open access to personal documents held by Qatari families. The project aligns with QNL's mission to safeguard and share the nation's heritage, offering valuable insights into Qatar's social, economic, and political history.
As part of the initiative, QNL supports the digitisation and long-term preservation of the collection and, when necessary, conservation support for fragile or damaged materials.
Some of the family-contributed collections span from the 18th to the early 20th century, serving as primary historical sources for researchers and scholars. Digitised materials include photographs, letters, travel documents, passports, land and property certificates, and commercial and government records, among other family records, each capturing a unique aspect of Qatar's heritage.
By digitising and publishing these records on a dedicated online platform, QNL is making them freely accessible worldwide with no membership required. This open-access approach not only broadens global understanding of Qatar and the Gulf region's historical narrative but also offers unique insights into several aspects of life that are often missing from official records.
Tan Huism, executive director of QNL, emphasised QNl's commitment to preservation and accessibility.“The Digital Family Papers Project reflects our dedication to cultural preservation, open access, and community partnership. By digitising these rare family collections, we are safeguarding Qatar's historical record and making it freely available to a global audience. We would like to thank the families who have partnered with us in this project for their trust and for their generosity in sharing their stories with the world.”
The initiative recognises the vital role that Qatari families have played in preserving their own histories as well as personal memories and perspectives often absent from official records.
Maryam al-Muttawa, head of Collection Access, Distinctive Collections QNL, who is project managing the initiative, said the project is about honoring Qatar's past and informing future generations.
“These collections are cultural treasures. They tell stories of everyday life, education, trade, and politics, among other narratives that are often missing from institutional archives. By preserving and sharing them, we shed light on the region's identity and rich history.”
QNL invites people in Qatar, the region, and around the world to explore the Digital Family Papers Project on its website and discover these rare collections that highlight the nation's heritage.

MENAFN24092025000067011011ID1110106288

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search