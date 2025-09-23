Trump Seeks to Shift Europe's Political Landscape Rightward, Report Says
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is waging a "culture war" against Europe by bolstering right-wing allies and undermining the credibility of the European Union (EU), according to a new report by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and the European Cultural Foundation.
The study asserts that US President Donald Trump and his supporters are actively attempting to influence European elections, shift the continent’s political landscape rightward, and frame transatlantic relations as a fundamental ideological divide.
Trump's approach, the report warns, unfolds in two key ways: visible confrontations over issues like migration, climate change, and free speech, as well as more subtle actions aimed at undermining Europe’s autonomy and global standing.
“In Trump’s culture war, Europe itself is the target,” said Pawel Zerka of the ECFR, citing Trump’s exclusion of EU leaders from crucial Ukraine discussions, his attacks on mainstream political parties, and the pressure applied in trade talks. The report also points to the US's support for nationalist figures, such as Poland’s Karol Nawrocki, as evidence of Washington’s attempts to shift Europe’s political alignment.
Despite these external pressures, polling across all 27 EU member states reveals strong pro-European sentiment, with increasing expectations that the bloc should protect its citizens from global challenges. The study urges EU leaders to reclaim key values like sovereignty and patriotism, invest more in defense and technology, and project a confident narrative of independence.
The report concludes that failing to act could exacerbate polarization within Europe, relegating the EU to the role of a passive participant in America’s “ideological drama.”
