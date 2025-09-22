Outdoor Power Equipment Market Set To Reach USD 48.2 Billion By 2030 Growing At 5.48% CAGR Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Outdoor Power Equipment Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton research, the global outdoor power equipment market size was valued at USD 35.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 48.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 48.20 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 35.00 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.48%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Equipment Type, Category, Power Source, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Outdoor Power Equipment Moves Beyond Homes: AI and IoT Power the Next Growth in Outdoor Power Equipment Industry

The power equipment market is gaining momentum as advancements in technology and innovative product launches cater to growing customer demand. Recent technological advancement is changing the outdoor power equipment industry by enhancing performance, safety, efficiency, and the overall user experience. Manufacturers are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to build smart, connected, and autonomous equipment. Many robotic lawn mowers now integrate with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, delivering smarter automation and greater convenience.

A strong example is the RM21, launched in 2024 by Robot Mowers, a dealer for FJ Dynamic. With a five-hour run time and capacity to maintain up to 90,000 square feet, the RM21 targets applications across turf farms, golf courses, parks, solar farms, and large residential properties. Such advancements accelerate adoption, create strong differentiation opportunities, and help vendors strengthen their market presence.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Key News & Product Innovations



2025 – Greenworks Commercial: Launched the OPTIMUS series, a fully electric line of commercial-grade outdoor equipment, including zero-turn mowers and utility vehicles. The series features advanced battery systems and smart fleet management technology to support zero-emission landscaping.

2024 – ECHO Incorporated: Introduced nine new products during its annual Power-On-Athon 2024 media event, expanding its outdoor equipment portfolio. 2023 – Toro & Lowe's Collaboration: The Toro Company partnered with Lowe's Companies, Inc., enabling Lowe's to stock Toro zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment, and snow blowers, strengthening retail presence.

Battery Innovation Sparks a Cordless Revolution in Outdoor Power Equipment

The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is transforming the outdoor power equipment market, driving a shift toward cordless, high-performance, and sustainable solutions. Stanley exemplified this trend in 2024 with the launch of its 20V lithium-ion V20 battery pack, compatible across the entire V20 range of tools and outdoor products. In a similar move, EVE Energy partnered with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in 2023 to establish a new facility in Kedah, Malaysia, dedicated to producing cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for power tools across Southeast Asia. These innovations and strategic investments are creating strong growth opportunities for manufacturers, helping them meet evolving customer demands while strengthening their position in the rapidly expanding outdoor power equipment market.

Urbanization Drives Outdoor Power Equipment Growth as 55% of the World Lives in Cities

The outdoor power equipment market is experiencing strong growth as rising urbanization and expanding residential developments drive global demand. With 55% of the world's population already living in urban areas, a figure expected to reach 68% by 2050, efficient maintenance of residential and commercial spaces has become a priority for homeowners and property managers. This trend is fueling adoption of advanced outdoor power tools that enhance both functionality and aesthetics. In emerging markets such as India, large-scale projects like the Goodrej Riverine Project in Noida, Delhi, featuring luxury apartments, clubhouses, swimming pools, and gyms, are further boosting demand for high-performance outdoor maintenance solutions.

Explore full insights and investment opportunities in global outdoor power equipment market:

Key Company Profile



Husqvarna Group

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Toro Company

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH

Other Prominent Company Profiles



AriensCo

STIGA Group

Makita Corporation

STIHL

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI)

Einhell Germany AG

Masport

Greenworks Tools

Emak Group S.p.A.

Generac Power Systems

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd.

WEN

Yambiko Group

Sun Joe

BISON

Positec Group

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Mammotion

LuckNow Products

Hustler Turf

Bad Boy Mowers

Chervon Group

Kubota Corporation

AGCO Corporation

Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co., Ltd

Altoz

Doosan Corporation

Cobra Garden

FutureGen Robotics

Grey Technology Ltd (Gtech)

The Grasshopper Company

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Zhejiang Titan Machinery Co., Ltd.

PRORUN Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Equipment Type



Lawn Mowers

Chainsaws

Snow Blowers

Tillers

Trimmers

Leaf Blowers Others

Category



Mass Premium

Power Source



ICE

Cordless Corded

End-User



Residential Commercial

Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Geography

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

Switzerland

Finland Austria

APAC



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia Indonesia

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa



UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia Egypt

