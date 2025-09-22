Outdoor Power Equipment Market Set To Reach USD 48.2 Billion By 2030 Growing At 5.48% CAGR Arizton
"Outdoor Power Equipment Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton research, the global outdoor power equipment market size was valued at USD 35.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 48.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.
Report Summary:
Market Size (2030): USD 48.20 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 35.00 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 5.48%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Equipment Type, Category, Power Source, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Outdoor Power Equipment Moves Beyond Homes: AI and IoT Power the Next Growth in Outdoor Power Equipment Industry
The power equipment market is gaining momentum as advancements in technology and innovative product launches cater to growing customer demand. Recent technological advancement is changing the outdoor power equipment industry by enhancing performance, safety, efficiency, and the overall user experience. Manufacturers are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to build smart, connected, and autonomous equipment. Many robotic lawn mowers now integrate with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, delivering smarter automation and greater convenience.
A strong example is the RM21, launched in 2024 by Robot Mowers, a dealer for FJ Dynamic. With a five-hour run time and capacity to maintain up to 90,000 square feet, the RM21 targets applications across turf farms, golf courses, parks, solar farms, and large residential properties. Such advancements accelerate adoption, create strong differentiation opportunities, and help vendors strengthen their market presence.
Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Key News & Product Innovations
-
2025 – Greenworks Commercial: Launched the OPTIMUS series, a fully electric line of commercial-grade outdoor equipment, including zero-turn mowers and utility vehicles. The series features advanced battery systems and smart fleet management technology to support zero-emission landscaping.
2024 – ECHO Incorporated: Introduced nine new products during its annual Power-On-Athon 2024 media event, expanding its outdoor equipment portfolio.
2023 – Toro & Lowe's Collaboration: The Toro Company partnered with Lowe's Companies, Inc., enabling Lowe's to stock Toro zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment, and snow blowers, strengthening retail presence.
Battery Innovation Sparks a Cordless Revolution in Outdoor Power Equipment
The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is transforming the outdoor power equipment market, driving a shift toward cordless, high-performance, and sustainable solutions. Stanley exemplified this trend in 2024 with the launch of its 20V lithium-ion V20 battery pack, compatible across the entire V20 range of tools and outdoor products. In a similar move, EVE Energy partnered with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in 2023 to establish a new facility in Kedah, Malaysia, dedicated to producing cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for power tools across Southeast Asia. These innovations and strategic investments are creating strong growth opportunities for manufacturers, helping them meet evolving customer demands while strengthening their position in the rapidly expanding outdoor power equipment market.
Urbanization Drives Outdoor Power Equipment Growth as 55% of the World Lives in Cities
The outdoor power equipment market is experiencing strong growth as rising urbanization and expanding residential developments drive global demand. With 55% of the world's population already living in urban areas, a figure expected to reach 68% by 2050, efficient maintenance of residential and commercial spaces has become a priority for homeowners and property managers. This trend is fueling adoption of advanced outdoor power tools that enhance both functionality and aesthetics. In emerging markets such as India, large-scale projects like the Goodrej Riverine Project in Noida, Delhi, featuring luxury apartments, clubhouses, swimming pools, and gyms, are further boosting demand for high-performance outdoor maintenance solutions.
Key Company Profile
-
Husqvarna Group
Deere & Company
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Toro Company
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Other Prominent Company Profiles
-
AriensCo
STIGA Group
Makita Corporation
STIHL
Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI)
Einhell Germany AG
Masport
Greenworks Tools
Emak Group S.p.A.
Generac Power Systems
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd.
WEN
Yambiko Group
Sun Joe
BISON
Positec Group
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
Mammotion
LuckNow Products
Hustler Turf
Bad Boy Mowers
Chervon Group
Kubota Corporation
AGCO Corporation
Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co., Ltd
Altoz
Doosan Corporation
Cobra Garden
FutureGen Robotics
Grey Technology Ltd (Gtech)
The Grasshopper Company
Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
Zhejiang Titan Machinery Co., Ltd.
PRORUN
Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Equipment Type
-
Lawn Mowers
Chainsaws
Snow Blowers
Tillers
Trimmers
Leaf Blowers
Others
Category
-
Mass
Premium
Power Source
-
ICE
Cordless
Corded
End-User
-
Residential
Commercial
Distribution Channel
-
Offline
Online
Geography
North America
-
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Netherlands
Belgium
Poland
Switzerland
Finland
Austria
APAC
-
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
-
UAE
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
