NUTRISOURCE EXPANDS NATIONWIDE FACILITY DOG PROGRAM, WELCOMING UCSF BENIOFF CHILDREN's AS 6TH PARTNER HOSPITAL

Eileen McCree, facility dog director at UCSF Benioff, with Nash, KLN Family Brands President Chase Rasmussen and NutriSource Marketing Manager Kylee Jordahl

- Eileen McCree, Dir UCSF Facility Dog Program.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NutriSource Pet Foods, one of America's most trusted pet brands, today announced that it has expanded its heartfelt commitment to children's hospitals by providing financial support to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco for its facility dog program. UCSF Benioff now joins M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, Boston Children's, Children's Mercy Kansas City, Lurie Children's, and Sanford Children's Fargo as part of the growing NutriSource Facility Dog Program.

At UCSF Benioff, a golden Labrador named Nash already brings smiles and encouragement to patients and families. From comforting a child during a stressful procedure to helping motivate a young patient through physical therapy, Nash is more than a companion - he is a source of strength, love and healing. Another dog is currently in training with Canine Companions and will join the team in early 2026, ensuring even more children will feel the warmth and reassurance these dogs provide.

This program is made possible through a $250,000, five-year commitment from NutriSource, along with donations of food, treats, and toys to ensure each facility dog is healthy and happy. A special check presentation and meet-and-greet with Nash and the UCSF Benioff staff took place at the hospital on Tuesday, September 16.

“The NutriSource Facility Dog Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals helps to redefine possible for our patients and families,” said Eileen McCree, Director, Facility Dog Program.“Going far beyond cuddles and fetch, facility dogs provide measurable improvements in physical, emotional, and mental health. Our facility dogs create unique connections that help foster trust, enhance health outcomes, and relieve pain, stress, and anxiety. We are deeply appreciative of the gift from NutriSource to help fund our amazing program and to assist us in bringing the program to more patients and families. This generous gift from NutriSource will enable us to build on the impactful and meaningful work of the Facility Dog Program for the next 5 years.”

Importantly, families will never receive a bill for the comfort and healing these dogs provide - thanks to NutriSource's ongoing support.

“A hospital stay can be one of the hardest experiences a child and their family face. But sometimes, the gentle nuzzle of a dog, the wag of a tail or a quiet moment of companionship can provide exactly what's needed - comfort, courage, and a sense of normalcy when families need it most,” said Chase Rasmussen, President of KLN Family Brands.“We are deeply grateful to extend the NutriSource Facility Dog Program to UCSF Benioff, where these special dogs will touch hearts and help brighten the journey for patients, families and staff alike.”

About NutriSource® Pet Foods

NutriSource® is a line of premium pet food and treat products manufactured by Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Pet Treats, subsidiaries of KLN Enterprises, Inc., a third-generation family owned company based in Perham, MN. Tuffy's Pet Foods has specialized in the manufacturing of pet food and treats since 1964. NutriSource® has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Today, NutriSource® offers a variety of different dog and cat food products across their four lines of NutriSource®, NutriSource PureVita®, NutriSource® Element Series and NutriSource® Choice. NutriSource® product offerings include kibble, wet, treats and toppers. For more information, visit . Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About KLN Enterprises, Inc. dba KLN Family Brands

A third-generation family-owned company , KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information on KLN Family Brands please visit .

About UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals are among the nation's leading pediatric specialty hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report 2024-25 rankings. Their expertise covers virtually all pediatric conditions, including cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, pulmonology, diabetes, and endocrinology, as well as the care of critically ill newborns. The two campuses in San Francisco and Oakland are known for basic and clinical research, and for translating research into interventions for treating and preventing pediatric disease. They are part of UCSF Health, whose adult hospital ranks among the top medical centers nationwide and serves as the teaching hospital for the University of California, San Francisco, a national leader in biomedical research and graduate-level health/sciences education. Visit



Robb Leer

Leer Communication & Consultants

+1 6127010608

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.