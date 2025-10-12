SAND Dubai Opens With Landmark Partnership Announcement: Miami Swim Week Heads To Dubai In 2026

SAND Show Dubai – the Middle East's first dedicated resortwear and swim lifestyle trade platform – has announced a landmark global partnership with PARAISO Miami Swim Week (Miami Swim Week), the industry's most influential swimwear and resortwear platform.

The collaboration will see PARAISO expand into Dubai for the first time in October 2026, with SAND Show confirming two major moments for the year ahead: a standalone trade-focused June edition and a crossover October edition that will coincide with PARAISO Dubai.

“As SAND Dubai opens its debut edition, the momentum we're seeing from brands and buyers confirms the urgency of this platform,” said Iyad Grahne, Co-Founder of SAND Dubai.

“What excites us most about this alignment is how naturally SAND and PARAISO complement one another. Our strength has been building the Middle East's first dedicated trade show for resortwear, hile PARAISO brings its world-renowned lifestyle and runway dimension. Together, we're giving brands a platform that speaks to the full journey – from showroom to catwalk, and from industry to consumer.”

Taking place October 8 –11, 2026, PARAISO Dubai will unfold as a four-day celebration of fashion, culture, and lifestyle, transforming the city into a dynamic stage for runway presentations, exclusive launches, curated pop-ups, and immersive experiences tailored to regional tastes and lifestyles – including collaborations that span design, music, wellness, art, and social media.

“Miami and Dubai are cosmopolitan sister cities of resort culture,” said Natalija Dedic-Stojanovic, Co Founder of PARAISO Miami Swim Week.“By partnering with SAND Dubai, we are building a bridge between continents – giving global brands access to one of the world's fastest-growing luxury markets, while simultaneously elevating Middle Eastern talent to a world stage. October 2026 will mark a milestone moment for the future of resort fashion.”

Widely recognised as the global epicentre of swim and resort fashion, PARAISO Miami Swim Week has set the industry standard for more than two decades. The Miami-based platform has launched and elevated brands such as Agua Bendita, VIX, SHAN, Oséree, Oceanus, and Leslie Amon onto the international stage, while hosting thousands of visitors and dozens of runway shows annually. Each year, it reaches a global audience in the millions, reinforcing its reputation as the industry's most influential and prestigious platform.

SAND's Dubai June 9 -11 2026 edition will continue its trade-driven focus on B2B networking and buyer engagement, while the SAND x PARAISO Dubai October edition will merge commerce and culture – combining SAND's industry platform with PARAISO's lifestyle and runway experience, running October 8 –11 and SAND crossing over during October 10–12.

“Partnering PARAISO Miami Swim Week and SAND Dubai isn't about replicating Miami – it's about reimagining the experience through a Middle Eastern lens,” added Karim Hatab, Co-Founder of SAND Dubai.“Resortwear will take the lead, while swim features in formats tailored to cultural context and consumer taste. It will feel international in scope but distinctly regional in sensibility – creating something truly unique for the Middle East.”

Together, these editions mark a defining moment for Dubai's fashion landscape. By uniting the Middle East's first dedicated resortwear trade platform with the world's most influential runway showcase.

“Dubai is already one of the key markets for resortwear brands,” the founders of SAND and PARAISO concluded.“Together, we envision PARAISO and SAND Dubai becoming a mainstay of the city's cultural calendar – connecting global designers to the vibrant MENA consumer base and amplifying the region's voice on the world stage.”