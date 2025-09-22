Baku's High-Speed Weekend Comes To Close With Max Verstappen Victory

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Once again, the streets of Baku roared to life as the city successfully hosted the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, Azernews reports.

With its dramatic skyline and high-speed straights, Baku City Circuit offered race fans a spectacle packed with adrenaline and surprises.

The Grand Prix was the seventeenth round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship and the eighth running of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ten teams, each fielding two drivers, finished 51 laps around the challenging Baku City Circuit, all within a two-hour time limit.

The track began at Freedom Square, weaved around the Government House, and follows a 2.2 km path through the Old City to the Maiden Tower before returning via Neftchilar Avenue.

Drivers Push Limits in Baku's High-Stakes

Ahead of the main event in Baku, three free practice sessions set the stage for an intense Formula 1 weekend.

The first session, held on 19 September, saw McLaren's Lando Norris lead the pack, followed closely by teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Later that day, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton took the spotlight in the second session, with Leclerc maintaining strong form in second and Mercedes' George Russell rounding out the top three.

The final practice, held on September 20, once again showcased Norris at the top, this time ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Piastri.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull triumphed at the Formula Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing in first place to take the victory. Mercedes' George Russell achieved a solid second-place result, while Carlos Sainz of Williams rounded out the podium in third.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Winners' Award Ceremony

The National Anthems of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands were played in honor of the winning driver and team.

The awards were presented by Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, and CEO of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company Maksud Farzullayev.

Since 2016, Azerbaijan has been hosting one of the world's most prestigious motorsport events. The first Formula 1 race held in the country was called the European Grand Prix.

In that race, German driver Nico Rosberg took first place. In the following years, Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Lewis Hamilton (United Kingdom), Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Sergio Perez (Mexico), Max Verstappen (Netherlands), and Oscar Piastri (Australia) each outpaced their rivals to reach the top step of the podium.

Unforgettable Night of Music and Fun

As part of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, the stage of the Baku Crystal Hall hosted one of the brightest names in electronic music-Anyma, with an impressive concert program.

Italian-American DJ and music producer Anyma presented tracks from his famous album "Genesys", creating a mesmerizing atmosphere. His electronic rhythms, powerful visual effects, and special stage show were warmly received by the residents of the capital and guests of the city.

Anyma has previously performed before millions of people at festivals such as Tomorrowland and Coachella. His performance at Baku Crystal Hall became one of the standout moments of the musical program at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Famous indie-rock band Glass Animals performed on the stage of the Baku Crystal Hall the next day.

The band debuted their popular hits to the Baku audience for the first time. The lead singer praised the hospitality they encountered in the city and expressed a desire to return to Baku in the future.

Later, the world-renowned DJ and producer Martin Garrix took to the stage. His set included popular tracks, accompanied by a stunning visual show.

The performance was met with enthusiasm and loud applause from the capital's audience and guests of Baku.

The concert, which gathered thousands of spectators, became one of the key cultural events of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025.

Formula 1 and Azerbaijan Extend Partnership Until 2030

Formula 1 races, which generate immense interest in our country, will continue to be held in Azerbaijan until 2030.

Baku City Circuit reports that, according to the new agreement, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar for an additional four years.

The previous contract had scheduled the final race for 2026.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, and CEO of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, Maksud Farzullayev.

Speaking at the ceremony, Farid Gayibov emphasized that extending the partnership with Formula 1 would solidify Azerbaijan's position as a global hub for major sporting events, while also inspiring future generations through the power of sport:

"Extending our partnership with Formula 1 ensures Azerbaijan's position as a global hub for major sporting events while inspiring future generations through the power of sport. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become one of the most anticipated races on the calendar, highlighting not only thrilling on-track battles but also the beauty, hospitality, and vibrancy of our capital city. We look forward to continuing to welcome fans from across the world to experience both Formula 1 and the spirit of Azerbaijan."

Stefano Domenicali highlighted the incredible energy of the city of Baku, noting that since the first Grand Prix in 2016, Formula 1 had always been warmly welcomed by the people of Azerbaijan:

"There's an incredible energy to the city of Baku, and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016, Formula 1 has always received a warm welcome from the people of Azerbaijan. The renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani Government, and our partners. I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev, Minister Gayibov, Anar Alakbarov, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, and the Baku City Circuit team for their dedication to creating an exceptional event for fans, drivers, and teams alike."