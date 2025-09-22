Iran Announces Suspension of Nuclear Cooperation with IAEA
(MENAFN) Iran’s top security council declared a suspension of nuclear cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday, attributing the decision to recent actions taken by Western European countries against Tehran.
The decision follows the UN Security Council’s vote to reinstate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. This "snapback" mechanism was triggered last month by Britain, France, and Germany.
“The ill-considered actions of three European countries regarding the Iranian nuclear issue… will effectively suspend the path of cooperation with the Agency,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared in a statement cited by a state news agency.
The statement condemned the European nations’ actions as taking place despite Tehran’s ongoing cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog and “the presentation of plans to resolve the issue.”
Earlier this month, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement permitting resumed inspections of Iranian nuclear sites. Iran had halted these inspections following attacks on its nuclear facilities by Israel and the US, who accused Tehran of seeking a nuclear bomb—charges Iran consistently denies.
Iran initially agreed to limit its nuclear program under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Russia, China, the US, and European powers, in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the deal unraveled after the US unilaterally exited in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s administration.
On August 28, Britain, France, and Germany activated the JCPOA’s 30-day "snapback" clause to reimpose frozen sanctions. With the Security Council’s Friday vote, these sanctions will take effect on September 28.
Russia’s envoy to the council, Vassily Nebenzia, firmly rejected the move. He criticized the European trio for “chronically” violating their JCPOA obligations and bypassing dispute resolution mechanisms.
“In our view, no snapback procedure is taking place,” Nebenzia said, emphasizing, “the Russian Federation does not recognize either the alleged steps taken or any further steps in this context.”
