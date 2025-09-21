Did Elon Musk Miss The Dress Code For Charlie Kirk Funeral? This Is What He Wore
Turning Point USA requested that attendees come in their“Sunday best,” with a strong preference for red, white, and blue-the colors of the American flag.
The guideline encouraged formal attire suitable for church or special occasions, reflecting both respect for the memorial and the patriotic tone of the event.What did Elon Musk wear to Charlie Kirk funeral?
Elon Musk opted for an all-black ensemble, pairing it with a white shirt underneath. While Musk did not strictly adhere to the red, white, and blue preference, his outfit was formal and entirely appropriate for a funeral setting. The black attire followed traditional funeral norms, and the white shirt partially aligned with the preferred color scheme, meaning he stayed within acceptable formal wear standards.
Musk was seen seated alone, with a cup next to him, occasionally glancing at his phone, according to social media videos widely shared online.What did Donald Trump wear to Charlie Kirk funeral?
President Donald Trump, attending the service alongside key members of his administration, followed the traditional funeral formal dress code, wearing a dark suit with a tie. His outfit aligned with the“Sunday best” requirement and was consistent with the formal and respectful tone expected at the memorial service.
Kirk previously admired Musk, whom he had praised as a“phenomenal entrepreneur” and“unbelievable founder” in his last interview before the tragic incident.
Musk also criticized the left, accusing them of fostering and celebrating violence following Kirk's assassination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment