Dubai Police Arrest Drug Gang Of 7 Run By Trafficker From Abroad

A major anti-drugs operation was successfully carried out by Dubai Police, leading to the arrest of seven suspects who were working under the directions of an overseas trafficker.

A total of nearly 26 kilograms of narcotics and 27,913 Tramadol tablets were seized, including crystal meth, hashish, heroin, and marijuana, according to one Dubai Police official.

Recommended For You UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

The seven suspects, who carry an Asian nationality, used multiple drop-off locations to avoid being detected by authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Details of the operation

The police authority has shared some details surrounding the bust, saying that arresting the criminals followed extensive investigation work, surveillance, and meticulous field monitoring to track their movements.

Police then raided the residence of the first suspect and found in his possession a quantity of crystal meth. Investigations revealed that the first suspect had received instructions from the trafficker abroad to distribute drug quantities at two separate locations, each containing one kilogram of the narcotic substances.

"We set up a well-planned ambush that led to the arrest of the remaining six suspects-both those who placed the drugs in the two locations and those who came to collect the hidden quantities," said Brigadier Khaled bin Muiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police.

"Further investigations revealed that the gang relied on distributing drugs at various locations, either to exchange quantities or deliver them to users. They were working with an international syndicate outside the UAE to traffic, promote, and harm the community," he added.

He also emphasised that Dubai Police will strike firmly against anyone who attempts to tamper with community security and will dismantle criminal networks and drug traffickers, even if they operate from outside the country.

Last month, Dubai Police have also recently foiled an attempt to smuggle Captagon pills in hidden inside clothing buttons, in an major operation dubbed 'Toxic Buttons' .

The drugs, weighing Dh18.93kg and valued at Dh4.4million, were seized before they could be trafficked abroad.