Americans Haven't Been This Gloomy About The US Job Market Since Pandemic - Use These 4 Quick Tips To Protect Your Savings Now

MENAFN - News Direct) >If you're feeling like it's a hard time to find a job, you're not alone: The Conference Board reports that as of August, approximately 20% of U.S. consumers say jobs are hard to get. This is up from 18.9% in July [1].

“This [report] supports our view that the labor market has softened and is likely to continue weakening in the near term,” said Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James, in a note to clients.

The consumer confidence index has also fallen, according to the report. July's rating was 98.7%, and the index now stands at 97.4%. This is slightly better than Wall Street economist predictions, which forecasted a 96.5% index when they were polled in July.

What this means for the job market is there's another piece of the mounting evidence that the market is more competitive than ever. While unemployment and layoffs remain at an historic low, and the country added 73,000 jobs in July, this was a depressing figure against the 115,000 forecast for new jobs that analysts expected [2]. It also marks the third month in a row that analysts reduced their initial predictions for job creation.

If you're feeling the economic pressure, there are steps you can take to protect your income and budget strategically.



Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, says the warning signs of a recession are mounting. Speaking to Newsweek, Zandi, one of the first economists to forecast the 2008 financial crisis, said that the U.S. economy could be in recession by the end of 2025 [3].

"I don't think the economy is in a recession, at least not at this point," he said, "but it feels like it's on the brink, it's on the precipice of this recession."

He also described job growth in the country as being at a“virtual standstill”.

The stats back up his claim, as the number of people quitting their jobs, a sign of confidence in the job market, are also down year over year. At the Conference Board, expectations of business conditions fell by 1.2 points to 74.8 [2]. This indicator usually signals a recession is on the way when it hits 80. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cited the risk to the job market as one of the factors pushing the central bank's possible decision to lower interest rates in September [4].

Fortune reports that core inflation rose to 2.8% over the past month, further above the Fed's 2% target, and in June, consumer spending rose less than expected [5].

Marketwatch also reported that Stephanie Guichard, senior economist of global indicators at the Conference Board said,“Consumers' appraisal of current job availability declined for the eighth consecutive month.” [6]

“Meanwhile, pessimism about future job availability inched up, and optimism about future income faded slightly.”

It's worth noting that President Trump has claimed the Fed's jobs data was rigged (there is no evidence of this claim, however), and has fired Lisa Cook, the head of the agency that produces the report. In spite of the President's bullish predictions on the market, the behavior of Americans remains decidedly bearish as tariff costs continue to mount and inflation trends ever upward.

Tips to guard your wallet against a recession

While these indicators are not cheery, there is some comfort to be gained in knowing how to tighten your belt and ensure your investments are protected. Here are some tips for keeping your money safe if the markets slide:



Use shared resources: Public transportation, free library services, and even borrowing items from friends instead of buying can help you keep more money in your wallet as prices rise.

Review your spending: Download an app or review your bank and credit card statements the manual way to get a real picture of how you spend month-to-month. Then look for ways to trim down your fixed expenses and discretionary spending.

Use the funds you have: If you have extra money in your checking account, funnel it towards your credit card debt or your emergency savings, so that you'll be in a better place financially if the economy takes a turn. Think long term with your investments: If you have years before retirement, stay the course on your investments. Remember, a market downturn is a good time to buy stocks on the cheap, and you may watch them rise again in just a few years. A downturn is also a good time to reduce your taxable capital gains. If you're closer to retirement, consider rolling your investments over to a Roth IRA.“Rolling over to a pre-taxed Roth IRA will cost 20% less if your retirement account is down 20%,” says Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital [7].



At Moneywise, we consider it our responsibility to produce accurate and trustworthy content people can rely on to inform their financial decisions.

