War Update: 183 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Sees Heaviest Assaults

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , providing operational update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, September 17, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 74 airstrikes, using 118 guided bombs, 4,685 artillery and other shelling attacks, including 73 MLRS strikes, and deployed 6,206 kamikaze UAVs against Ukrainian positions.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas including Bilohiria, Zaliznychne, Hryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck one cluster of enemy personnel, two artillery systems, and one UAV command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, nine combat clashes occurred. The enemy carried out nine airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and conducted 188 shelling attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russians carried out five clashes near Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, seven Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled assault actions toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked 14 times, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, and near Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks. The enemy attempted to advance near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and toward the settlements of Vyimka, Yampil, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 assault and offensive actions by Russian forces in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nykonorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks near Filiia, Ivanivka, Olhivske, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Sichneve, and Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 17, 2025, amount to approximately 1,097,450 personnel, including 1,020 in the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff