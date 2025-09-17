Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Administration Approves First Arms Aid Packages For Ukraine Reuters


2025-09-17 01:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reuters reported this on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, according to Ukrinform.

"This is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the U.S. and allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from U.S. stocks using funds from NATO countries,” the media outlet noted.

It is specified that the deliveries were approved by Elbridge Colby, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, under the new mechanism called the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). The estimated value of the weapons in the first shipments is up to $500 million.

Read also: Umerov, Kellogg discuss PURL weapons procurement initiative

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 13 President Donald Trump sent a letter to NATO member states urging them to stop purchasing Russian oil and to impose tough sanctions on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

