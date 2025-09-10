3 Backstage Power Players Who Could Be Pushing For AJ Styles' WWE Exit

AJ Styles' WWE future faces uncertainty, here are three influential figures who could want him gone.

Paul“Triple H” Levesque has overseen WWE programming for over three years, but many fans have voiced frustration over how AJ Styles has been presented during this period. In 2022, Triple H brought back Gallows and Anderson after their stints in AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT, only for the duo to be underutilized and released again earlier this year.

A storyline portraying The Game as the man who released The Good Brothers could work, with Styles cast as an anti‐authority figure battling management. Given Triple H's final say in creative matters, such an angle would make sense within WWE's narrative framework.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated after WrestleMania last year, AJ Styles expressed interest in facing Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, but only if The Rock turned babyface. At the time, Styles was a heel coming off a strong match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash in Lyon.

Now a babyface himself, Styles could be positioned opposite The Final Boss, who remains unpopular with fans. A singles match or short feud between the two would be fresh, especially with The Rock expected to feature at Wrestlepalooza during WWE's ESPN debut.

Paul Heyman's backstage influence in WWE is well‐known. In 2019, during his stint as RAW's Executive Director, Styles was kept in the United States Championship picture, and The Good Brothers were not presented as a major threat. When Gallows and Anderson were released during the pandemic, Styles accused Heyman of dishonesty, believing he was the key figure behind their departure.

While both have since said there's no real‐life heat, WWE could use this history to build a storyline where Heyman pushes for Styles' exit, potentially leading to a feud with Seth Rollins and The Vision, and even a short‐term Good Brothers return.