Sonyliv Unveils 2025 Slate With Raveena Tandon's Dynasty And Real Kashmir FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Indian streamer SonyLIV on Wednesday unveiled its expansive 2025 content slate, which includes projects like 'Dynasty', 'Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga', and 'Real Kashmir Football Club', among many others. Dynasty, which is touted as a political drama, stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role. It follows Tandon as the daughter of India's Prime Minister, who is thrust into power after his sudden death. Though chosen as a puppet by her party's old guard, she gradually asserts herself, challenging the system, defying expectations, and rising to become the most powerful and controversial PM in the country's history, as per Deadline. Ronit Roy, Prakash Belawadi, Talat Aziz, Zeyn Shaw and Gurfateh Pirzada will also be seen in the show.'Real Kashmir Football Club' is a drama inspired by the formation of Kashmir's first professional soccer team to Variety, Danish Khan, business head of SonyLIV and Studio Next, described the series, which has Mahesh Mathai as showrunner, as "one show we are extremely excited about" and "one of those shows that defines us, like 'Scam' or 'Rocket Boys.'"The series, produced by Jaya Entertainment alongside Oshun Entertainment, stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the story of two men who built the region's first professional soccer club SonyLIV 2025 Slate:

* Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga (Dir: Hansal Mehta; Produced by Applause Entertainment; Showrunner: Hansal Mehta) - The next chapter in India's most talked-about franchise, revisiting one of the country's most controversial business stories.* Summer of 76 (Fiction; Dir: Sudhir Mishra; Produced by Studio Next & Cine Raas Entertainment; Showrunner: Sudhir Mishra) - A coming-of-age drama set during the post-independence Emergency, starring Vishal Vashishtha, Isha Talwar.* Maharani 4 (Fiction; Dir: Puneet Prakash; Produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd.; Showrunner: Subhash Kapoor) - Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in this gripping political saga with an ensemble including Shweta Basu Prasad, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti.*Civil Lines (Fiction; Dir: Nipun Dharmadhikari; Produced by Rose Audio Visuals; Creator: Durgesh Singh) - A modern-day love story tested by social expectations, featuring Varun Sharma, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anurag Kashyap, Renuka Shahane, Yashpal Sharma.* Freedom At Midnight 2 (Historical drama; Based on the book by Dominique Lapierre & Larry Collins; Produced by StudioNext; Showrunner: Nikkhil Advani) - The acclaimed saga continues, uncovering more untold stories from India's independence.* Gullak 5 (Fiction; Produced by The Viral Fever; Showrunner: Shreyansh Pandey) - The beloved Mishra family returns with another season of humor and heart.* Undekhi 4 (Fiction; Produced by Applause Entertainment, Director: Ashish R Shukla) - The crime thriller returns, diving deeper into crime and power struggles.* 13th - Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms (Fiction; Dir: Nishil Sheth; Showrunner & Producer: Abhishek Dhandharia; Written & Created By: Sameer Mishra) - A layered exploration of unconventional life lessons featuring Gagan Dev Riar, Paresh Pahuja, Girija Oak Originals* Jazz City (Fiction; Show runner & Dir: Soumik Sen; Produced by Cherrypix;) - A period drama set around a jazz club during the 1970-71 Liberation War, starring Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra Originals* Manvat Murders 2 (Fiction; Produced by AGPPL; Director: Ashish Bende - A darker, more chilling return of the investigative thriller Originals* The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar (Fiction; Showrunner: Vijay; Dir: Sooriyaprathap; Produced by D Studios) - A 1940s scandal-driven period thriller starring Nazriya Nazim, Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, YG Mahendran.* Sethurajan IPS (Fiction; Dir: Rafiq Ismail; Produced by Turmeric Media) - Prabhudeva makes his OTT debut as a cop tackling a politically sensitive murder case.* Kuttram Purindhavan - The Guilty One (Fiction; Dir: Selvamani; Produced by Aquabulls/Happy Unicorn) - A tense crime thriller led by Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli.* Theevinai Pottru (Fiction; Dir: Sathish Raja Dharmar; Produced by Yaazhi Films) - A rural murder mystery starring Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Bhagyaraj, Vidaarth, Sshivada, Sruthi Hariharan.* Free Love (Fiction; Dir: Abbas Ahmed; Produced by Escape Artists Motion Pictures) - A bold exploration of love and choices with Mirnalini Ravi, Teejay Arunasalam, Roshan Rahoof Originals* Blindfold, Undertrial (Fiction; Dir: Anzarulla; Produced by Offside Studios) - Starring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Lijomol, Lukman Avaran, Anurag Arora, Munish Sharma* Eyes (Fiction; Dir: Manu Asokan; Produced by Dreamkatchers Productions) - A gripping drama featuring Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Kani Kusruti, Saniya Iyappan.* Unfair (Fiction; Dir: P. R. Arun; Produced by Theatre of Dreams ) - A thought-provoking narrative starring Gayathrie Shankar, Anarkali Marakkar, Meenakshi Jayan, Riya Jithu, Harish Uthaman and Adil Ibrahim Originals* Black & White (Fiction; Dir: Praveen Sattaru; Produced by North Star Entertainment) - A high-stakes drama featuring Jagapathi Babu, Aamani, Varsha Bollama.* Brinda 2 (Fiction; Dir: Surya Vangala; Showrunner: Surya Vangala) - Trisha Krishnan returns in the much-awaited sequel, alongside Ravindra Vijay Entertainment* Million Dollar Listing India 2 (Produced by Banijay Asia;) - High-stakes real estate deals and rule-breaking brokers.* MasterChef India (Produced by Endemol Shine India) - Culinary brilliance and kitchen drama return.* Shark Tank India 5 (Produced by Studio Next) - India's biggest business reality show with bold new pitches on Sony LIVBrace yourself for world-class sports action streaming live on Sony LIV:* Asia Cup 2025 - Cricketing nations clash for glory.* UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League - Europe's biggest football nights.* The Australian Open - Grand Slam tennis at its finest.* UFC - The ultimate fight action.* England tour of New Zealand - Classic cricket battles overseas.* India tour of New Zealand - High-voltage cricketing rivalry returns. (ANI)Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.