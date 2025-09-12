How Old Is Narendra Modi? Where Was He Born? Key Faqs Answered Ahead Of PM's Birthday Next Week

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday, 17 September, adding another year to his decades of political career.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time. Like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' or 'Sewa Parv' next week as part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about PM Narendra Modi's birthday:

1- When is PM Narendra Modi's birthday celebrated?

Narendra Modi's birthday is celebrated on 17 September every year.

2- Where was PM Modi born?

Prime Minister Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat's Mehsana district. Narendra Modi is the third child born to Damodardas Modi and Hiraba Modi

3 - How old is Narendra Modi this year?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 years old in 2025.

4 - Why is Narendra Modi's birthday celebrated as Sewa Diwas?

The BJP and its supporters celebrate Modi's birthday as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service) with various social service activities, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

5 - What special events are planned for Narendra Modi's birthday in 2025?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise events across the country during the 'Sewa Pakhwada' to be observed from 17 September to 2 October, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Under this initiative, activities such as blood donation camps, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, environmental protection campaigns, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, 'Modi Vikas Marathon', sports festivals, and drawing competitions will be held.

The programme will include a public awareness campaign to promote local goods as part of the initiatives to achieve the goal of a developed India.

5- What ways do people celebrate Narendra Modi's birthday?

Supporters often organise mass prayers, cake cuttings, and social service drives, while some temples perform special rituals for his well-being.

6- How can I wish Narendra Modi on his birthday?

You can wish PM Modi through social media platforms like X (Twitter) using hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayModiJi or by sending greetings via the NaMo app.

7- Has Narendra Modi shared his birthday plans?

Narendra Modi often spends his birthday interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

Narendra Modi will likely visit Bihar on 17 September, coinciding with the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji, a spiritual gathering that draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad.

8- How long has Narendra Modi been in key government positions?

Modi served as Gujarat CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time since 2014.



